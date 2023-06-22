The first episode of Secret Invasion dropped a huge bomb as it featured the death of Maria Hill at the end. Being her long-awaited return, fans were excited to see Cobie Smulders get the well-deserved spotlight after all these years only for the rug to be pulled off underneath them. Feeling infuriated by the death, fans are particularly criticising Marvel Studios whom they felt have wasted Smulders' casting. Here are some of the reactions to it. Secret Invasion Episode 1: Netizens Left Speechless by the MAJOR Death in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, React to the 'Heartbreaking' Ending.

Fridged...

she literally got fridged https://t.co/UCqrYCmPrg — croc 🦦 (@Croc_Block) June 21, 2023

Certainly a Disappointment...

Watching the first episode of #SecretInvasion and I was thinking how it’s so nice to finally see some Maria Hill development and then pic.twitter.com/T596sUIUUH — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) June 21, 2023

Underutilised...

Sif and Maria Hill are funny in the way that both of them have been MIA for years and people got so excited when they finally were announced for a new project that ended up wasting both of them both are underutilized characters whose only moment to shine was in Agents of SHIELD pic.twitter.com/i5DUCGdCTr — Josh 🌨️ PRATT DAY!!! (@celestialdevils) June 21, 2023

The Perfect Meme...

Colbie Smulders promoting Maria Hill in Secret Invasion after reading the ep 1 script pic.twitter.com/2G5HJV0AAe — ogbrownnerd (@ogbrownnerd) June 21, 2023

Can't Keep Getting Away With This!

