Netflix’s popular series Sex/Life, starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, will reportedly be not renewed for the third season. As per Netflix spokesperson, “the second season brought the series to a natural close,” reports Deadline. Actress Sarah had recently opened about her struggle on the show on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She was quoted as saying, “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.” Sex/Life Season 2 Review: Sarah Shahi's Erotic Netflix Series Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens!

Sex/Life To Not Renew For Third Season

