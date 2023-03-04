Sex/Life Season 2 starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margarette Odette in important roles arrived on Netflix on March 2. Since then, the romantic series is creating a havoc online with audiences getting super impressed with the show's twisted plot. In a nutshell, Sex/Life 2 has been given a thumbs up by viewers. Here, check out what netizens have to say on the erotic show below. Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer: Sarah Shahi's Erotic Netflix Series Gets Hotter, Sexier and Darker As It Returns on March 2 (Watch Video).

'This Scene'

Essa cena aqui foi tudo! #SexLife Essa temporada mim deixou reflexiva sobre vários assuntos que foram abordado na série. pic.twitter.com/EY6d8IqS3V — Gezabel (@GezabelAlves) March 4, 2023

'Excellent'

the flashback scenes between Sasha and Kam are excellent #SexLifeNetflix #SexLife — LESS THAN ZERO|DAWN FM (@CAPRIHOLDlNG) March 4, 2023

'Watching SexLife'

'Hooked'

I am hooked with #SexLife series in #Netflix for both S1 and S2. The casts are hotter esp. #Brad, #Majid, #Cooper and of course I am #Billie. I super loved the storyline and felt it’s relevant to what is happening in the relationship in this era. Bed scenes 🤐 were amazing! — Seigh Justin (@sand_camel) March 4, 2023

'Sex Drive'

I wanna have the sex drive like Billie Lol. What’s she eating anyway ? #sexlife — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) March 4, 2023

'100% Recommend'

Sex life S2, i would 100% recommend to be watched it's better than the first season and it carries a very important message "if it's meant for you, it will be yours, if it wasn't for you, no matter how much effort you put or try hard to sustain it,it will eventually slip away." — Dubai ahhh (@pooja_ssri) March 2, 2023

