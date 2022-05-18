During Disney's upfront, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first trailer was revealed. Blending in a mix of comedy and superheroism, fans are ecstatic to see the debut of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in live-action. Although, if there is one complain the fans currently have, then its about the CGI. It really hasn't been a hit with everyone as people are sayings it pretty noticeable and not done well. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the reactions below. She-Hulk – Attorney at Law Trailer Out! Tatiana Maslany’s Action-Packed Series to Stream on Disney+ from August 17 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer:

It Does Look Fun...

#SheHulk as a show looks amazingly fun but the actual CGI looks really unfinished. pic.twitter.com/9uebnj5bVe — Niranjan ツ (@NiranjanUvaraja) May 18, 2022

Tatiana Maslany Definitely Will Crush the Role...

I'm not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen's CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I'm super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right. Also, THIS: https://t.co/GQnkEMjUh6 — Luka N. Garay (@LukaNieto) May 17, 2022

Hoping It's the Former Too...

My hope is that the artists are able to spend the remaining time on the show fine-tuning and finessing the details of the character. At the end of the day, it's either going to work well, in parts, or not at all. Hopefully, it's the former option. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/E7lMiKet8P — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) May 18, 2022

The Show is Definitely Going to Be Fun!

The trailer for #SheHulk got me more excited for the show than I thought I was going to be! It looks like it’s going to be a fun series! My ONLY complaint is, some of those VFX/CGI shots look 😬 https://t.co/YlVEsRZkFC — David (@unCAGEDgamez) May 17, 2022

Tatiana Maslany Seems Perfect For the Role!

MCU never disappoints with their casting! Tatiana is gonna nail this role. People disagreeing with the humour in this but this is what #SheHulk is like in the comics and in her first early runs. CGI looks a little rough here and there. But feels like it will be entertaining. — thePJ (@pjexplained) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)