Shehnaaz Gill's latest post on Instagram will make you feel close to mother Earth. As the actress-singer has dropped a video on Instagram that sees her exploring nature as she poses near a waterfall, inhales fresh air and travel's as if there's no tomorrow. In the clip, we hear Kabir Sing song "Kaise Hua" playing the backdrop. Beautiful! Shehnaaz Gill Sings Kabir Singh Song ‘Kaise Hua’ and Its a Treat for Her Fans! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)