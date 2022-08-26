Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah would be seen in the show Shiksha Mandal that is set to be premiered on MX Player. The makers have released the teaser of the show that is inspired by true events, based on ‘India’s Biggest Education Scam’. The trailer will be unveiled on August 29.

Watch The Teaser Of Shiksha Mandal Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)