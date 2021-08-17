After missing for almost three weeks from Super Dancer 4, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back. Reportedly, the actress and judge of the dancing reality show has resumed the shoot today (August 17). Producer of the show, Ranjeet Thakur, confirmed Shilpa’s presence on set to Indian Express and said, “She is our judge and she is here to stay.”

A source from the sets added further, "The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 after the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged porn film case.

Shilpa Shetty Back On Super Dancer 4:

