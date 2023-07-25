The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote a letter to Sony Pictures Networks asking them to take down an episode of Super Dancer season 3 because of a child being asked "vulgar and sexually explicit questions" by the judges. The Commission has asked for an explanation and to submit an action report in the next 7 days.

View Full Letter Here:

