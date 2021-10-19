A brand new season of Special Ops is going to streamed on Disney+ Hotstar by the end of October. Titled as Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, it will star Kay Kay Menon in the titular role. It will take back to where and how it all started for the young RAW agent, Himmat. Ahead of the grand premiere of the series, the makers were all set to release the trailer of Special Ops 1.5 on October 20, but it has already become the victim of online piracy. Yes, the trailer has been leaked online and its video has been going viral across social media platforms. It has left fans upset who were eagerly waiting for the official trailer launch.

Special Ops 1.5 Trailer Gets Leaked

#SpecialOpsLeak

Just woke up with this shocking of trailer leak of special ops makers should release the official trailer now #SpecialOpsLeak — arslan (@BeingArslan_) October 19, 2021

Fans Are Ashamed To See Such Things Happening

This is the very disgusting special ops trailer is leak.#SpecialOpsLeak pic.twitter.com/oaifm4OSA3 — Ketan Pandya (@pandyaketan37) October 19, 2021

Some Demand Strict Actions

#SpecialOpsLeak Trailer leaked the people involved in this leak must be punished and special ops team should soon release the trailer — sidharth panda (@Sidharthpandas) October 19, 2021

