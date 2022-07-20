Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an upcoming animated series on Disney+ by Marvel Studios that will tell the origins of the WebHead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Illuminerdi, Tom Holland will reportedly not return to voice Spider-Man in the upcoming animated series. The best guess here would be Hudson Thames returning to voice the character after playing him in What If...? You can also expect more news about the project this weekend when Marvel Studios takes the stage at Comic Con. Disney+ Day: Spider-Man Freshman Year Animated Show Announced For Disney+.

Check Out The Tweet:

