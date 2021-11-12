Marvel Studios just announced a new Spider-Man animated show for Disney+. Titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the series will take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will tell the origin story of Peter Parker and how he becomes Spider-Man. It is great to hear that this is connected to Tom Holland's version of the character and we can't wait to watch it!

Check Out The Announcement Below:

