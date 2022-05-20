If you're a fan of Stranger Things, then you would want to avoid themed Monopoly set out in stores right now. The set reportedly contains some major spoilers from the upcoming season, and while Netflix is relative calm about this situation, the creators aren't. The Duffer Brothers reportedly had a meltdown after the set was leaked online and shown to be already selling in stores. Stranger Things Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven Has Lost Her Powers in the New Clip From the Upcoming Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

The Duffer Brothers had a “total meltdown” after not being consulted about the ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 Monopoly game, which leaked and contained major spoilers. (Source: https://t.co/7hIJw8mobC) pic.twitter.com/hNIzUOIZrx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2022

