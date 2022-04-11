Stranger Things Season 4 is shaping up to be the show's biggest outing yet. With being in development for a really long time now, it looks like it will deliver on every front. Series creators Duffer Brothers recently confirmed that every episode is going to be an hour long and called it their "Game of Thrones," season. Stranger Things Season 4 will have its first set of episodes release on May 27, 2022 and the second set release on July 1, 2022 exclusively on Netflix.

Check Out The Quote Below:

The Duffer Brothers say every episode of ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 is over a hour long.



They add “we kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season.”



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Wk4TERv4cG— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2022

