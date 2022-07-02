A new video has gone viral of Vecna, a character from Stranger Things Season 4, dancing for a TikTok video. In the video, Vecna can be seen moving and grooving to "About Damn Time" by Lizzo.

Watch Video Here:

Vecna does the “About Damn Time” TikTok dance in new video for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ https://t.co/AzExXWACLm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2022

