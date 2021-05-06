The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra has found herself in hot waters. As reportedly, she has been booked by Phagwara police for violating COVID-19 protocols during her wedding with Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The two got married on April 26 in Jalandhar in a close-knit ceremony, but as per True Scoop News, her wedding was overcrowded with more than 100 people in attendance.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale:

