The entire world is dancing to the tunes of South superhit Pushpa. From prominent celebs to fashion enthusiasts, people are going crazy over the many tracks from the film. Now, today (February 20), television actress Surbhi Chanda also grooved to "Oo Antava" melody from the movie, and its pretty hot and happening (PHAT). In the clip, the Naagin diva could be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song in a shimmery dress. BTS X Samantha’s Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook’s Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)