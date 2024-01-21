Actress Surbhi Chandna, who has been dating Karan Sharma for nearly 13 years, is set to marry him soon. Before their wedding, Surbhi playfully teased her boyfriend with a humorous Instagram post during his bachelor party. She shared a collage of Karan at the party alongside a photo of herself sipping kadha, captioning it, "The soon-to-be groom is relishing his bachelor's, while the soon-to-be bride is sipping kadha on the rocks. Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi." The duo will get married next month in March. ‘Worst Airline Award Goes to Vistara’: TV Actor Surbhi Chandna Accuses Vistara Airline of ‘Mental Harassment’ at Mumbai Airport.

Check Surbhi Chandn's Instagram Story

Surbhi Chandna Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)