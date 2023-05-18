The first season of Bigg Boss OTT garnered significant popularity among viewers, with Karan Johar serving as the host for the reality show, which was streamed on Voot. According to Times Of India, Rajeev Sen was asked about his potential participation in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He responded by saying, "Let's see if things work out," indicating his interest but also acknowledging the commitment required for a reality show. Additionally, there have been speculations that Munawar Fariqqui, the winner of LockUpp Season 1, has been approached for the show, adding further excitement to the rumors and anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Sushmita Sen on Motherhood: Just Like Aarya, I Can Go to Any Extent for My Two Daughters
Check Out Latest News Here:
Exclusive: Rajeev Sen confirms being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2@RajeevSen11 #rajeevsen #etimestv https://t.co/2dEjBURKSe
— ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) May 17, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)