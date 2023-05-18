The first season of Bigg Boss OTT garnered significant popularity among viewers, with Karan Johar serving as the host for the reality show, which was streamed on Voot. According to Times Of India, Rajeev Sen was asked about his potential participation in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He responded by saying, "Let's see if things work out," indicating his interest but also acknowledging the commitment required for a reality show. Additionally, there have been speculations that Munawar Fariqqui, the winner of LockUpp Season 1, has been approached for the show, adding further excitement to the rumors and anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Sushmita Sen on Motherhood: Just Like Aarya, I Can Go to Any Extent for My Two Daughters

