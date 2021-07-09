Jason Momoa will do anything to avenge his wife's death and protect his only family left, his daughter. Sweet Girl will chronicle his journey from a hapless husband to a protective father running from goons. But he will do what needs to be done to make sure his daughter is safe and sound. The movie will release on Netflix.

