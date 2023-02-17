The trailer of the Taj-Divided By Blood series is launched and no doubt the trailer looks quite interesting. It promises that the series will have drama, romance, and action. Speaking about the cast, Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah, and Sandhya Mridul leave a mark in the trailer. The web series also stars Dharmendra in a pivotal role. Zee5 is all set to treat their audience with this web series which revolve around the Mughal Empire and the fight to get the throne and it will premiere on March 3. Taj-Divided By Blood: Dharmendra And Naseeruddin Shah's ZEE5 Historical Drama Series Set Release On March 3.

Check Out The Trailer Of Taj-Divided By Blood Here:

