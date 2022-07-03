Tamilrockerz teaser is out! The SonyLIV thriller series stars Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini, G.Marimuthu, Tharun Kumar, Vinod Sagar, Sharath Ravi, Kaakamuttai Ramesh, Kakkamuttai Vignesh and Ajit Joshy. The series is about piracy site, that releases films on their website before its theatrical release. The Whistleblower Teaser: Sonali Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik’s SonyLIV Series About Medical College Scam Looks Captivating! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Teaser Below:

