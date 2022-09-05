Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couples in Telly Town. They gained immense fame as a couple in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and the two have been painting the town red since then. Recently, a video of their kiss went viral and Viral Bhayani’s team, on spotting the two, questioned them about the same. Filmfare Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash's Black Outfit Reminded Us of Deepika Padukone's Pink Michael Cinco Gown!

Here’s what they had to say:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

