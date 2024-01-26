Tejasswi Prakash once again grabs attention with her adorable actions. On the 75th Republic Day, the Naagin 6 actress delighted fans by sharing a sweet video on Instagram. In the video, she sings a 'Ram Bhajan' in her soulful voice, marking the occasion with her unique style. Teja's post caption reads, “Happy Republic Day 🙏 Jai Shree ram 🙏”. Notably, the inauguration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir took place on January 22, with the presence of several celebrities. Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash Joins BF Karan Kundrra on the Show, ‘Love Knows No Boundaries’ Says Naagin 6 Actress.

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

