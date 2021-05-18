Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man Season 2 trailer is all set to release on May 19 at 9 am. The director of the web series, Raj and DK took to social media to announce the same. Also, a few reports hint that the latest season will be out in June on Amazon Prime Video.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)