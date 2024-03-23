Get ready to laugh! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The new trailer of the Netflix show released sees Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The video starts with Kapil unwrapping a giant gift box, revealing Sunil in his iconic Gutthi get-up, promising hilarious antics. We also get a glimpse of the star-studded guest list. Bollywood's Kapoor clan - Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor- join the fun with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan and many more. The show streams from March 30 on Netflix! The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh's Comedy Show to Stream on Netflix from March 30 At THIS Time.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)