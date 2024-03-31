Kapil Sharma's comeback show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiered on Netflix. In the debut episode, he hosted three members of the Kapoor family: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. The veteran actress mentioned during the episode that Ranbir doesn't express much, but when Raha arrives, his face lights up with expressions. She praised Ranbir's parental skills, and said 'He is totally opposite of Rishi Ji'. The Barfi actor expressed his excitement about bringing his daughter to Kapil Sharma's show in the future. The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode One Review: Netizens Give Big Thumbs Up to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's Comedy Show.

Neetu Kapoor Praises Her Son Ranbir

