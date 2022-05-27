The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer was shown as a surprise during Star Wars Celebration 2022. While the trailer isn't visible for the general audience to see, the people present there got to check it out. The trailer see Din travel to Mandalore to be forgiven. It also sees the return of Greef Karga and features Bo-Katan in what seems to be an antagonistic role. The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres in February, 2023 on Disney+. Andor Trailer: Diego Luna Returns to Fight the Empire in This First Look at His Rogue One Spinoff! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

A trailer for ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 3 was shown at #StarWarsCelebration which included: - Din going to Mandalore to be “forgiven for his transgressions” - Bo-Katan asks Grogu “Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?” - Greef Karga and Peli Motto return pic.twitter.com/y0FmSWYbMi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 26, 2022

