The Office's Rainn Wilson known for his iconic role of Dwight Schrute from the popular sitcom has posted a quirky video where a person next to him on the flight is watching his show and particularly his scene. The actor posted the video on his Instagram story and wrote when you don't know the person next to you. Outcome: Keanu Reeves to Play Damaged Hollywood Star in Jonah Hills’ Dark Comedy- Reports.

Check Out the Video Below:

Rainn Wilson’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/aEQhaJoS8Q — Dunder Mifflin (@DunderMifflinAS) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)