It's a wrap of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher Season 2 finally! After a long and difficult shoot, production has finally finished on the upcoming second season of the fantasy-adventure series. Netflix has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes at some of the excitement among the cast and crew - led by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Watch the Video Below:

