Reportedly, television actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, younger sister is hospitalised and is in critical condition. Despite her recent legal victory against TMKOC's Asit Kumarr Modi, Bansiwal is now immersed in a personal struggle. As per reports, she highlighted the withheld payments and additional compensation from Modi, emphasising the urgency of the situation, revealing that her sister, who requires special care, is currently on a ventilator. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Producer Asit Kumarr Modi – Details Inside.

Jennifer Mistry's Sister Hospitalised

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)