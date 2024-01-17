Raj Anadkat, known for his role as Tappu in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is set to make a comeback through Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). According to Tellychakkar, he is expected to portray the grown-up Abhir in the popular daily soap. Reports suggest he might take on a grey character in the show, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Samridhii Shukla on Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Think Anybody Would Be’

Raj Anadkat To Enter YRKKH?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)