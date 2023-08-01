Shruti Rawat, popular Indian television actress, announced her separation from her husband, Nikkhil Agawane, on July 31, 2023. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans. In her post, Rawat said that she and Agawane had decided to part ways after much 'deliberation' and thought. She also added that they were fortunate to have a friendship for almost a decade that was the very core of their relationship. Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia Divorce Confirmed! Social Media Celebrity Announces Separation News on Instagram.

Shruti Rawat Part Ways With Nikkhil Agawane:

