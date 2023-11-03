Uorfi Javed is known to make bold style statements in public. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress and fashion influencer has stepped out in public in bizarre outfits. But her sartorial choices have landed her in trouble. A video has surfaced online where Uorfi is seen being taken into police custody. The viral video glimpses two female police officers ordering the fashion influencer to accompany them to the police station. The shocked actress asks them the reason to which they respond it is due to her inappropriate clothing. The incident happened outside a popular coffeehouse in Mumbai where Uorfi is dressed up in a heartbreak pattern red backless top paired with blue jeans. She is seen taken into police vehicle at the end. However, a section of social media users also think that this entire situation is scripted and Uorfi has not been arrested. Check out the viral video below and what netizens have to say. Uorfi Javed Makes Fashion Statement in Oversized Green Blazer With ’Don Ko Pakadna..’ Written on the Back at Bandra Police Station (View Pics).

Uorfi Javed Taken Into Police Custody

What Netizens Think

