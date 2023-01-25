Bold fashionista, Uorfi Javed took to Twitter today and penned a note about how she's finding it difficult to rent an apartment in Mumbai. In her tweet, she mentioned that both Hindu and Muslim flat owners don't want to rent a home to her. She also added, "some owners have an issue with the political threats I get." Check it out. Uorfi Javed Poses in a Sexy Bikini Wearing Handcuffs; Teases Trollers, ‘You’ll Really Wanted to See Me In Handcuffs Right? Wish Granted’ (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Raises an Issue:

Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023

