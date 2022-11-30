Uorfi Javed, who often gets targeted by trolls for her fashion choices has gone bold in her latest reel on Instagram. In the clip, the actress can be seen standing topless in just pants while facing her back towards the cam and at the end we read, “They mad. They still nameless," on a canvas. In short, via the sassy video, Javed has slammed all her haters. Have a look. Chetan Bhagat Claims Youth Sees Uorfi Javed's Pictures When They are in Bed; Actress Slams Author on Insta for Promoting Rape Culture (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Goes Topless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

