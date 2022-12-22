It was recently reported that Uorfi Javed has been detained by UAE for shooting in public space wearing inappropriate clothes. Now, Uorfi has clarified that the police had arrived to stop the shoot but it was because of some issues with the location of the shoot and that it had nothing to do with her clothes at all. Viral Bhayani took to social media to share the same. Year Ender 2022: Uorfi Javed's Hottest Outfits That Made Max Noise!

