Vivian Dsena, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Madhubala and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was last seen in Sirf Tum amde some shocking headline. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he has revealed that he recently tied the knot with his partner, Nouran Aly who is from Egypt and that they are parents to a four-month old daughter. The actor had recently wished all his fans for Ramadan. He had written "I'm Overwhelmed With The Immense Love & Support U've Showered on Me Guys. U've Always Been By My Side Through So Many Ups & Downs!. U Never Failed To Make Me Feel Cherished & Appreciated. Thank U So Much For Always Loving n Supporting Me For Who I am. Allah Bless U. Ramadan Mubarak." Vivian Dsena Talks About Following Islam Since 2019 and Having a Four-Month-Old Daughter With Wife Nouran Aly.

Check The Tweet Here:

I'm Overwhelmed With The Immense Love&Support U've Showered on Me Guys 🥰 U've Always Been By My Side Through So Many Ups&Downs! U Never Failed To Make Me Feel Cherished&Appreciated Thank U So Much For Always Loving n Supporting Me For Who I am❤️ Allah Bless U Ramadan Mubarak🤲 pic.twitter.com/drQEqHJ03u — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) March 30, 2023

