If you're a fan of shows and movies like Willow and Dollface, then you better do a quick rewatch once again as Disney+ and Hulu are all set to take these titles down. On May 26, both the streaming services will be taking down about 30 titles from their services in order for cost-cutting measures. Disney Layoffs: Disney+ Loses 4 Million Subscribers As Third Round Of Job Cuts Approaches.

Check Out the News:

‘WILLOW’ and ‘DOLLFACE’ are among the 30 original titles being removed from Disney+ and Hulu due to cost-cutting reasons. See the full list: https://t.co/dq6Plgvy4c pic.twitter.com/qro54AL0bF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)