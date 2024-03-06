The latest promo of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai indicates high-voltage drama ahead. In the latest promo shared by Star Plus, Abhira decides to fight the case against Dadi Saa, Armaan, and Poddars to seek justice for villagers. Armaan tells Abhira that Dadi Saa cannot be wrong, and he will prove it to her. On the other hand, Dadi Saa challenges her: if she proves them guilty, they'll go to jail; if not, she must quit her lawyer job forever. Will Abhira win the case or face defeat? Only time will tell! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira’s Emotional Reunion With Bade Papa Manish Goenka After 22 Years Sparks New Beginnings; Love Blossoms Between Ruhi and Armaan!

Watch YRKKH Latest Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

