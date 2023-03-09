After a month long wait, the second part to You Season Four finally drops on Netflix on March 9, 2023. With the Penn Badgley-starrer being split into two parts, the excitement behind this second part is high, and many are wondering exactly at what time will it drop. If Netflix's release schedule is anything to go by, then You Season 4 Part Two will drop around the same time part one dropped, which is 1:30pm IST or 12am PST. YOU Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Netflix Show Showcases the Darker Side of Penn Badgley’s Joe (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for You Season Four Part Two:

