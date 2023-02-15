Penn Badgley's Joe will explore his darker depths in You Season 4 Part 2 as the trailer of the show is out. In the remaining episodes, Joe (Penn Badgley) will continue in Europe avoiding his past. However, he needs to find that will he be able to escape this chaos. Part 2 of You Season 4 arrives on March 9 only on Netflix. You Season 4: Penn Badgley Asks Makers of Netflix Series To Have Fewer Intimate Scenes.

YOU Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).