Penn Badgley made a surprise appearance during Netflix's 2023 Tudum event where the actor teased the fifth and final season of You. Teasing that many of Joe Goldberg's "loose ends" will be tied up when he returns to New York, Badgley gave us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming "epic" final season of the series. You Season 4 Part 1 Review: Critics Hail Penn Badgley’s Performance and the Plot Twists in This Netflix Psychological Thriller Series!

Watch the Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)