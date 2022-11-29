The ongoing MAMA 2022 awards has announced it's winner and we have BLACKPINK, BTS , Enhypen and more taking home trophies for making it to the top 10 list of Worldwide Fans Choice. Here are the winners. MAMA Awards 2022: BTS, TXT, GOT7, PSY and More Win Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10!

MAMA 2022 Winners:

Winners of the 2022 #MAMA award for Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10: BLACKPINK BTS Enhypen NCT Dream PSY GOT7 TXT TREASURE Seventeen Stray Kids pic.twitter.com/sQjyTGoRjn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

