Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is the upcoming thriller series that stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in the lead. The series that is all set to be streamed on Netflix on January 14 not just explores about obsessive love, but also shows how the power of money and politics can affect one’s life. The trailer gives a glimpse of a twisted love tale. The synopsis reads, “She desires him. But he is madly in love with someone else. Whose love will triumph in the end?”

Watch The Trailer Of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)