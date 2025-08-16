Popular YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal got married in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como on August 15, 2025. The couple, who began dating in 2022, decided to take the next step in their relationship and tied the knot. Logan Paul's close friend and internet personality Mike Majlak officiated the ceremony. Logan's brother, Jake Paul, took to Instagram to share sneak peeks from the event. The couple's high-profile marriage has garnered significant media attention, especially since it comes just days ahead of Logan Paul's WWE comeback on August 31 at Clash in Paris 2025, where he will take on John Cena. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

Logan Paul Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Nina Agdal!

Logan Paul y Nina Agdal se casaron este viernes [15.8] en el Lago de Como, Italia💍🇮🇹. Ella, con vestido strapless y velo de encaje; él, con esmoquin blanco y pantalón negro✨. Jake Paul: “He llorado en serio”🫵🏻. Se comprometieron ahí mismo en 2023 y tienen una hija, Esmé💫. pic.twitter.com/y7ovKc62RD — Reportero Rosa (@ReporteroRosa) August 15, 2025

More Pictures From Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s Italy Wedding

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal got married today in Italy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MDdHYan4yp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 16, 2025

