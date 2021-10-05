Chandigarh, October 5: The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced schedule of HCS (Judicial Branch) Main Examination 2021. The Main Examination for HCS will be held from December 3, 2021 to December 5, 2021. "The information regarding date-sheet, venue and downloading of Admit Cards will be uploaded on Commission's website in due course," the HPSC said.

HPSC ने HCS की मुख्य परीक्षा की तिथियों का एलान किया. 3-5 दिसंबर 2021 को होगी परीक्षा. pic.twitter.com/sb5V8cwkBx — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) October 5, 2021

