ICAI CA Intermediate, Final and PQC Exams To Start on July 5, 2021:

Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly. Detailshttps://t.co/sYVAMcebrl pic.twitter.com/mqXGKPOd8V — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)