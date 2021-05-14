"Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on the evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

