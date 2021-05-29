UP Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled; 'Class 12th Board Exam May be Conducted in 2nd Week of July', Says State Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma:

Class 10 examination has been cancelled. They will be promoted to class 11. 12th board exam may be conducted in the second week of July. The exam time will be reduced to 1:30 hours. They have to do only 3 questions out of 10: Dr Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/V4Pb3X0kki — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 29, 2021

