Due to the heavy rainfall, the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner has declared a vacation for schools and colleges in the regions of Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri, and Bantwal. The Coastal and South Interior of Karnataka may receive "extremely heavy rainfall" on July 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, till July 6th, the meteorological office issued isolated heavy to very heavy rains across South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. Gujarat: Heavy Rains Lash Ahmedabad, Schools and Colleges To Remain Close on Monday, July 11.

Schools and Colleges Closed in Dakshina Kannada District Due to Heavy Rains

#WATCH | Karnataka: Schools and colleges have been closed in Dakshina Kannada due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/vsHMO4R3bJ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

